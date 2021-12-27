Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester

Jordan Willis and Ellis Taylor have also tested positive, with Lee Johnson admitting his side will need to be agile and tactically flexible in the days and weeks ahead.

Sunderland have so far managed to avoid any postponements, and will hope that those positive tests do not spread any further.

The Black Cats are back in action against Sheffield Wednesday on December 30th.

"We've had a couple out with COVID-19," Johnson said.

"Aiden O'Brien was out today after testing positive.

"We've also had Jordan Willis and Ellis Taylor testing positive. It is tricky because you don't know what your team is going to be.

"I hardly slept last night because all I could think about was people mixing, the lateral flows etc.

"We've just to be agile and the good thing is we have got players who can be tactically flexible."

Johnson also revealed that he does not expect Carl Winchester to be sidelined for a significant period, after the midfielder was ruled out of the game late on Sunday.

"He twisted yesterday in training, it was pretty much the last action of the day," Johnson said.

"Something happened in the sort of bottom of his calf, top of his achilles, we're hoping it's not too bad.

"The bruise has come out pretty quickly, he might even have taken a knock without realising.