Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Top-of-the-table Sunderland return to League One action against Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium on Saturday.

The clash will see a return to the road for the first time since Blackpool away in the Carabao Cup last month.

Ahead of the game, head coach Lee Johnson was questioned about Sunderland’s supporters and how they had spurred the team on so far this campaign.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it all. I really have. Even the bad vibes if they ever come, I just think it’s a huge club and I think that the experience you get as a player and as a coach managing this club is one that you should cherish.

“It’s so passionate. I like it. I like the further north you go because I believe people live, really, for the football. I think Sunderland is a classic example.

“And I do too. It’s a lifestyle. When you’re a long way away from the family, you commit and you commit fully and that’s why I think the fans demand that commitment from the team and at the moment they are certainly getting that and it is creating quite a nice vibe particularly at the home games.

“But away followings are always good because obviously it’s a condensed singing section and so far I think we have already created pretty much a home atmosphere in away games.