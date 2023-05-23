Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt has penned a short but sweet goodbye to Sunderland fans on social media following the end of the attacker's loan.

The ex-Wigan Athletic man joined the Black Cats during the January transfer window and played 20 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting three as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after Sunderland's defeat to Luton Town in the semi-final over two legs, the attacker has now returned to Elland Road to link back up with parent club Leeds United.

The Whites are fighting relegation from the Premier League with Joffy ineligible to play under Sam Allardyce following the end of his loan at Sunderland.

Taking to so social media to reflect on his stint in the North East, Gelhardt said on Facebook: "Thank you everyone I enjoyed every minute," accompanied by red and white heart emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad