News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
1 minute ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
44 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Leeds United transfer news: Update on future of Sunderland forward

Joe Gelhardt is back among the goals for Sunderland but his short-term future is yet to be decided, according to fresh reports.

By Richard Mennear
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:07 BST

The forward is on a loan move at Sunderland from Premier League Leeds United, who are currently battling for survival.

The Athletic report Gelhardt’s next move is ‘yet to be decided’ and if Leeds stay up then he may be facing another loan move away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, should they be relegated then he may have a bigger role to play at Leeds next season in the second tier.

Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland celebrates. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images).Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland celebrates. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images).
Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland celebrates. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images).
Most Popular

The forward is under contract there for another four years.

The Athletic also report that Gelhardt is a popular character within the dressing room at the Academy of Light and he is said to be renting a house owned by Liverpool captain and former Sunderland academy star Jordan Henderson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gelhardt has been a regular since his arrival in the latter stages of the January window, and has often been asked to lead the line on his own in the absence of Ross Stewart.The 20-year-old has been used as an impact substitute in the last two games prior to Huddersfield Town, with a mixture of player availability and tactical preference leading to Mowbray shifting to a system closer to a back three.

He made his goalscoring return on Tuesday night. Sunderland are in the battle for a play-off place in the Championship.

They travel to rivals West Bromwich Albion on Sunday lunchtime, with just three league games now remaining this season.

Given Stewart’s injury, Gelhardt has a big role to play.

Related topics:Joe GelhardtSunderlandLeeds UnitedJordan HendersonPremier LeagueLiverpool