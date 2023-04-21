The forward is on a loan move at Sunderland from Premier League Leeds United, who are currently battling for survival.

The Athletic report Gelhardt’s next move is ‘yet to be decided’ and if Leeds stay up then he may be facing another loan move away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, should they be relegated then he may have a bigger role to play at Leeds next season in the second tier.

Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland celebrates. (Photo by Martin Swinney/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images).

The forward is under contract there for another four years.

The Athletic also report that Gelhardt is a popular character within the dressing room at the Academy of Light and he is said to be renting a house owned by Liverpool captain and former Sunderland academy star Jordan Henderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gelhardt has been a regular since his arrival in the latter stages of the January window, and has often been asked to lead the line on his own in the absence of Ross Stewart.The 20-year-old has been used as an impact substitute in the last two games prior to Huddersfield Town, with a mixture of player availability and tactical preference leading to Mowbray shifting to a system closer to a back three.

He made his goalscoring return on Tuesday night. Sunderland are in the battle for a play-off place in the Championship.

They travel to rivals West Bromwich Albion on Sunday lunchtime, with just three league games now remaining this season.