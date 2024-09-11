Liverpool and Chelsea 'register interest' in Sunderland transfer raid - report

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg continues to be the subject of widespread speculation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of Premier League clubs are understood to be scouting Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg, according to reports.

The teenager has been in inspired form for the Black Cats during the early stages of the new campaign, and has established himself as a regular fixture in the heart of Regis Le Bris’ midfield. Rigg has featured in all four of Sunderland’s Championship outings so far this term, including a run of three successive starts against Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley, and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now the 17-year-old’s performances in the second tier look to be attracting interest from elsewhere. According to GiveMeSport, top flight giants Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on his progress on Wearside, with the trio going as far as to register their interest in the England youth international. For his part, Rigg is said to be in no rush to leave the Stadium of Light, and is willing to bide his time at his boyhood club until the right move comes along.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

GiveMeSport’s update comes off the back of a similar report from HITC earlier in the week, suggesting that the Sunderland starlet is garnering admiration from a host of continental powerhouses too. According to the online outlet, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig are all monitoring Rigg with view to launching bids of their own in the future.

HITC go on to claim that the feeling among some scouts is that the Sunderland academy graduate is “the best young English player since Jude Bellingham”, while also stating that a number of unnamed Premier League sides are of the belief that Rigg has a “huge future”, and that he is “likely to be the next big-money Championship departure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg signed his first professional deal in the North East this summer, and is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027. Upon putting pen to paper, he said: “I am absolutely buzzing, to be honest.

“It is a proud moment for myself and my family to be signing my first professional contract at a club like Sunderland. I have been dying to sign it for almost a year now. I want to develop as a player and improve as a person – and I believe this is the best place for me to do that. All the staff have been unbelievable with me throughout my journey at the Academy of Light, but there are still so many improvements I can make. The hard work starts now, but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this club.”