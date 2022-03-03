Wilson, 19, joined Liverpool’s academy aged seven and signed his first professional contract at Anfield in February 2021.

The teenager has featured twice for the Reds’ under-23 side in the EFL Trophy this season and predominantly plays at right-back.

Wilson started training with Sunderland last week and played 90 minutes as the Black Cats’ under-23 side were beaten 3-0 by Stoke at Eppleton CW on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Wilson training with Liverpool Under-23s.

Winger Patrick Roberts also played an hour for the young Black Cats as he looks to build up his match fitness following a January move from Manchester City.

Winger Michaeal Spellman, who has played for Northern League side Chester Le Street, and defender Ugonna Emenike, who has come from Leatherhead FC, have also been on trial at Sunderland and represented the under-23 side in recent weeks.

When asked about Wilson, under-23s coach Michael Proctor told the Echo: “He’s been training with us for the last few days and we will have lots of trialists between now and the end of the season, that’s the nature of under-23 football.

“We need a little bit of recruitment as well because we have lads coming towards the end of their contracts and lads pushing towards our first team.