Luke Molyneux reveals how Gateshead loan will help his chances at Sunderland

Sunderland youngster Luke Molyneux believes his loan spell at Gateshead has seen him improve on some key areas.

The wideman has impressed at the International Stadium, and laid on a pair of assists as the Heed registered a 2-0 win over Bromley on Saturday.

His impressive performance saw Molyneux earn a place in the Non-League Paper's team of the week, and the 20-year-old stated that the loan spell has seen his all-round game come on leaps and bounds.

And such improvements could prove vital as he eyes an opportunity with the Black Cats.

"The lads are class, everyone works for each other and everyone works hard, but it's been a big learning curve for me," he said, speaking to Gateshead's official website.

"My physical side is what I need to work on and I feel coming here has helped that a lot, as well as the technical side, to bring different elements to my game and playing for Gateshead has done that for me."

Molyneux has been a regular in Steve Watson's side in recent weeks and has impressed as the North East side continue to surprise in the National League.

And he's keen to make the most of such opportunities and continue to hit the high standards he has set himself in recent weeks.

"It's great to be starting again," he admitted.

"I think keeping my performance levels high and setting the same standard that I do every week is massive for me.

"We've played quite well the past few games although last week the result didn't go our way, it's great to get two assists as well but more importantly for the team to get the win.

"It's massive - especially when we're trying to stay in the play-offs."