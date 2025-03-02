The Sunderland stalwart celebrated making his 300th appearance in Friday's win against Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were emotional scenes in the away dressing room at Hillsborough as Sunderland stalwart Luke O’Nien was honoured for making his 300th Black Cats appearance.

Surrounded by his team-mates as they celebrated their hard-earned 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, the former Wycombe Wanderers defended was handed a framed home shirt with his name and the number 300 printed on the back. Since moving to Wearside during the summer of 2018, O’Nien has seen it all after helping the Black Cats to promotion into the Championship with a play-off final win against his old club Wycombe and was part of the side that lifted the Papa Johns Trophy with a 1-0 Wembley win against Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Reid

After working under seven permanent Black Cats managers, O’Nien remains a trusted figure under current boss Regis Le Bris, who paid his own tribute to the versatile defender in the aftermath of Friday night’s win.

He told the club website: “Luke brings energy, first and foremost. If we were to define Luke, that would be a perfect word. He wants to learn, and even after 300 appearances for the Club, he still has that desire to improve. He’s a role model and always connected to the team. His behaviour has a really positive impact on our young squad, especially when you consider how we want to work every day and continue to improve. Luke is a great example of the learning process every footballer must go through.”

For O’Nien, racking up a triple century of appearances for Sunderland provided a moment of reflection as he looked back at a difficult introduction to life on Wearside when he was substituted at half-time during his debut in a 2-1 home win against Charlton Athletic.

In an emotional post on Instagram, the Black Cats star said: “Half-time on my debut. I knew I hadn’t played my best, but when the gaffer told me I was coming off for ‘tactical reasons,’ my heart sank. I knew the truth of it. I wasn’t good enough! I felt sick. What would everyone think? My family, my friends, people who had travelled just to watch me play. Embarrassment. Disappointment. Doubt. I sat there convinced my Sunderland career was over before it had even started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things didn’t get much better. Stuck on the bench for months, and when I did come on, I’d pushed myself so hard in training that my legs barely worked. There was talk of me going out on loan or getting sold. That hurt more than anything. I’d signed for this great club full of excitement, dreaming of what was to come. And 1 month in? It felt like it was already slipping away. If you’d told me back then that I’d go on to make 300 appearances in the red and white stripes, I would have laughed in your face.

“But sometimes, our lowest moments teach us the most. That period shaped me.It built my resilience, my character, it made me the player and person I am today. To everyone connected to Sunderland AFCAnd to my teammates, there’s no greater feeling than stepping over that white line with you every day.It’s an absolute privilege ❤️”

A number of O’Nien’s Black Cats team-mates reacted to his post with the likes of Romaine Mundle, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts all replying. Jobe Bellingham described the defender as ‘some fella’ and young midfielder Chris Rigg replied ‘what a guy’.