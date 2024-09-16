Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke O’Nien has penned a social media message to Sunderland fans after the defeat to Plymouth Argyle

Luke O’Nien has sent a 25-word message to Sunderland fans after the loss to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

Sunderland took the lead in the first half after Patrick Roberts dispatched a penalty, which was won by Chris Rigg after Bali Mumba’s foul in the box.

The Black Cats took their goal advantage into the half-time interval but conceded shortly after the break as Anthony Patterson’s superb save was turned into the net accidentally by Dan Ballard, who could do nothing to prevent the own goal.

The hosts then took the lead with 73 minutes on the clock through a Ryan Hardie penalty after a foul from Ballard in the area. With just four minutes left of normal time, Romaine Mundle bagged Sunderland an equaliser.

But in stoppage time Joe Edwards fired home to hand Wayne Rooney his first league win as Plymouth boss and Régis Le Bris’ first Championship loss.

After the game, Luke O’Nien posted a message to Sunderland fans on social media. On Instagram, he wrote: “Nothing but appreciation for all you fans that made the trip @sunderlandafc ❤️ couldn’t give you the result you deserved but we will be back.”

"We scored twice away from home, which is not easy," Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris added after the game against Plymouth Argyle, which the Black Cats lost 3-2. "But even if during the first half, we felt we controlled the game but even then they had something in behind and we weren't in our best shape.”