The Sunderland academy graduate suffered a foot injury during the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic and while there was some initial hope the issue was minor, subsequent assessment has meant that Gooch will likely be out until after the World Cup break

“In another couple of weeks, hopefully, I will be back training in Dubai with the squad,” Gooch told Sunderland’s club website. “It’s frustrating, I want to play every game. Hopefully in another couple of weeks. I am looking to get back out onto the grass sometime this week. If it all goes to plan then I should be fit for after the break.”

Lynden Gooch in action against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light.

“It gives us the chance to get a lot of lads fit. Myself, Ross (Stewart), Dan Ballard, Aji (Alese), and Edouard (Michut) as well so there is quite a few of us. Hopefully, we can all be fit after the break and make the squad really strong.”

The Black Cats are next in action against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in the Championship on Friday evening and currently sit 13th on 24 points following last weekend’s defeat against Cardiff City

Gooch added: “I think we are in a really good position. I think this season we have shown we can compete with every single in the division. Obviously, we would have liked to have picked up a few more points here and there. A couple of draws at home that finished 0-0 where on another day you might win 1-0.

“The biggest thing we’ve been missing on the pitch is having them players in between the sticks that want to score goals. For me playing at the back, not having a focal point at times is tough. You end up having to pass backwards and start again.

