The winger has been in outstanding form for the Black Cats of late, and has six goals in his last 11 appearances for the club.

That has unsurprisingly caught the attention of his parent club, who have the option to recall him during the current transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have already suffered a setback on this front when Everton recalled Ellis Simms.

ten Hag appears not to have made a definitive decision on Amad yet, but has strongly suggested that he won't intervene at this stage.

"We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about that because I don't want to stop the process," ten Hag said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has made really good progress there so I'm happy with that. But young players need experiences and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact."

The Manchester United boss outlined his reasons for sanctioning Amad's departure in the summer, and the 20-year-old is clearly taking major steps forward on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad has been in outstanding form for Sunderland

"Because in that moment I didn’t see him in the starting XI or a player who had already had an impact," ten Hag said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I see and value his potential and capabilities.

“What I saw is that he needs experience in senior football. I think there are many aspects of football to get strong physically and mentally, and also skills wise to improve and develop that so he can have value for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said he was very hopeful that Manchester United would allow Amad to continue in an environment in which he is thriving until the end of the season.

"I'm pretty sure that's not even something that's been questioned - I'd imagine they'd be very happy with him," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From where he was at the end of his last loan, it's a much better position for him and his football club. I think it's better that he stays, enjoys his football, plays with a smile on his face and hopefully continues to keep scoring goals and make chances for us.

"Look, I've not heard that from Erik Ten Hag or Manchester United, I'm just assuming that. I've not been given any indication from anyone that it's something they might be considering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My experience tells me that he's in a really good place, leave him to enjoy his football and keep letting him grow and develop.

"He's a young guy who has had a tough period but he's now found a bit form, he's settled and looking happy. I would just keep him going."

Advertisement Hide Ad