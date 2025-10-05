Mason Mount says Manchester United were under pressure to deliver at Old Trafford ahead of facing Sunderland

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount says his side felt pressure to deliver a result against Sunderland – and believes their fast start at Old Trafford was crucial to easing growing scrutiny after a turbulent few weeks.

Mount’s first-half strike set United on their way to a 2–0 win over Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland, ending a difficult run that had placed both players and manager Rúben Amorim under the spotlight. Speaking after the game, Mount admitted that United’s preparation was shaped by the weight of expectation.

“Today was a lot of pressure on the performance, on the win,” Mount said following his side’s victory at Old Trafford against the Black Cats. “Being at home, coming off obviously a difficult result, I think it was so important for us to start sharp.

“That was something that we obviously spoke about in the dressing room. Bruno [Fernandes] spoke before the game, before kick-off in the huddle. So I felt that, I felt the energy at the beginning of the game and obviously to get the goal I think really settled us.”

The midfielder said the week between fixtures added to the tension after the 3–2 defeat to Brentford – but insisted the group responded in the right way. “After a game like Brentford, we're hurt. As a team, as a staff, because we know we can do better,” Mount said. “It really hurts us, obviously, as a club as well. It feels like a long time going into the next game. But when that game does come around, you're prepared. You're ready to really start sharp.”

Mount also said his focus was on leading by example with his energy and pressing. “I see myself as bringing a lot of energy into the team and setting off the press at times,” he said. “To get the goal was obviously massive for me – getting the first goal of the season at home in the Premier League.”

The England international credited Amorim for his faith and tactical clarity, saying he understood the manager’s demands from past experience: “I have a good relationship with the manager,” he added. “I think I have the experience of playing a similar formation to what he likes. Knowing the roles and what he wants out of the team resonates with me because I've done it before.”

What did Ruben Amorim say after Manchester United vs Sunderland?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday, describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes, but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

