Beale also thanked the club's supporters for their recent show of support for his family during the 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle. Fans at the Stadium of Light came together for a minute's applause in solidarity with Beale's four-year old niece, who has leukemia. He said it was a gesture of 'huge empathy and warmth' that he will never forget. Beale also thanked the club's hierarchy for their support during a 'tough period personally'.

"I am disappointed to have left Sunderland AFC after a short time at the club. "I would like to say a big thank you to the players who were excellent to work with. The squad has a lot of potential and I will follow their progress with great interest in the coming weeks and months. I would also like to extend my thanks to all the staff, both at the training ground and Stadium of Light, for the quality of their work, as well as their friendship. "The communication with Kyril, Kristjaan and the board was always open and honest, and I would like to place on record my sincerest thanks for their support during a tough period personally. "To the fans - I would like to thank you for the support shown to me and my family during the recent game against Plymouth Argyle. In this gesture, you showed huge empathy and warmth and that is something I will never forget. I wish everyone associated with Sunderland AFC all the very best for the future."