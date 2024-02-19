Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s – but the game has thrown up a major talking point aside from the result.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

One of the main talking points after Sunderland's loss to Birmingham City centred around head coach Michael Beale and right-back Trai Hume. Here, we take a look at everything at play:

What happened between Michael Beale and Trai Hume?

The Sunderland head coach has come in for criticism on social media after footage from the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City showed him appearing to ignore Hume's attempt to shake his hand. Hume had been substituted in the latter stages of the contest as Beale turned to Luis Hemir in a bid to find an equaliser.

What did Michael Beale about Trai Hume say on Instagram?

After the game, Beale took to social media to say this: "Trai Hume is a fantastic player for our club. He gives everything for his teammates and the staff. I wasn't aware that I missed his handshake until being asked about it post-game. I immediately went to see him to apologise.

"Trai passed a fitness test this morning to play the game and I cannot hold him in higher regard as a man or professional. He is an example of everything that is good about a young footballer and our team."

What did Michael Beale say to the media about Trai Hume?

"I didn't see him, to be honest," Beale told BBC Radio Newcastle. "Trai passed a fitness test to play today and he was on a booking, so it was easier to keep Leo on when we made the change. If I've missed him, I'll have to go and see him now and say that to him. Listen, he is probably as close to me as any other player in the squad. There was nothing there between me and him, I honestly didn't see him."

How have fans reacted to the Michael Beale-Trai Hume incident?

On social media, Jonny said: "This is a distraction. What is the issue is the failure to strengthen in the transfer window. Buying a young kid with 10 senior appearances as well as a L1 player isn’t going to get us promoted, not this season or the next or the…"

Another Sunderland fan added: "I don’t see how he could have missed it. He’s just brought him off so he should have been looking to shake his hand. Unforgivable," whilst another added: "I don't believe that at all. There's no way he could fail to see him."