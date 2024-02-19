Michael Beale on brink of Sunderland departure just thirteen games into his Wearside tenure
Michael Beale is set to leave his position as Sunderland head coach, The Echo understands.
Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor in December but has left the club after back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.
Beale did not take training at the Academy of Light today and it's understood that confirmation of his departure is now likely to follow. The former Rangers boss was handed a two-and-a-half year contract but in the end took charge of just 12 fixtures, including the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.
His final record reads at 4 wins, two draws and seven defeats. Mike Dodds, who oversaw three games following Tony Mowbray's departure, is expected to return to the post of interim head coach. He will likely stay in that role until the summer, giving the club time to plot their long-term direction.