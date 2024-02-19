Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale is set to leave his position as Sunderland head coach, The Echo understands.

Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor in December but has left the club after back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale did not take training at the Academy of Light today and it's understood that confirmation of his departure is now likely to follow. The former Rangers boss was handed a two-and-a-half year contract but in the end took charge of just 12 fixtures, including the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.