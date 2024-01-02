Aji Alese made his first appearance of the season in his side's 2-0 win over Preston North End

Sunderland defender Aji Alese

Michael Beale says Aji Alese's return is huge for the balance of his Sunderland side.

Alese was a surprise returnee to the starting XI for the 2-0 win over Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day, making his first competitive appearance since the second leg of the play-off semi final against Luton Town. Alese completed 70 minutes before suffering a minor cramp, and delivered a display that suggests he can quickly recapture his impressive form from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alese's return was particularly welcome as it allowed Trai Hume to return to his favoured right flank.

"It's a huge positive," Beale said.

"Not having him and Dennis, especially with Niall's injury... we've had to move Trai over to the other side and it was nice to get him into his best position today. He then allowed Pritch to go in and play close to Jobe.

"It's a sign of things to come hopefully, we're now going into a schedule where it's two games in 14 days and that will really help people like Aji. He's a really big player for us, he's a calming influence on the back four because he's got a calm personality and he makes good decisions. I thought for a first appearance of the season, he was excellent."

Beale said he expected Alese to play a number of different roles for the remainder of the season, and hopes that he'll be firmly in contention to play some part against Newcastle United this weekend.

"I think we've got to be open," Beale said of his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad