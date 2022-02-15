Proctor and Mike Dodds led a temporary backroom set-up for the Black Cats’ League One fixtures against Doncaster and Cheltenham, with the club still looking for a permanent head coach.

Both matches ended in 2-1 defeats, as Sunderland’s poor run of form continued following Lee Johnson’s departure.

Proctor and Dodds have been managing Sunderland’s under-23 side this season, after Elliott Dickman left the club in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland coach Michael Proctor.

After assisting with first-team duties, Proctor took charge as the under-23 side drew 2-2 with Wigan in the Premier League Cup on Monday.

When asked about his role with the first team, Proctor told the Echo: “It is what it is, obviously we’re really disappointed with the way results went and it wasn’t for the want of trying believe me.

“We’re really frustrated with how things have gone, if you ask me have I enjoyed it, obviously not because of the way the results have gone.

“It’s a good experience which will hopefully stand me in good stead for the future but we’re massively disappointed.

“Obviously we have a new head coach now and let’s just hope we can kick on towards the end of the season and achieve that goal of promotion and getting ourselves out of this league.”

Proctor and Dodds are now supporting new head coach Alex Neil, and Dodds remained part of the first-team coaching staff during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

“We are just in a bit of a handover period at the minute,” added Proctor.

“The manager just came in on Friday into a whirlwind if you like so we’re trying to ease that transition, helping him get to know the players as quickly as possible.

“Mike going up with the first team for now is aiding that, I’ve worked with the 23s for a while now so I’m comfortable enough doing that.