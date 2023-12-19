Micheal Beale's first words after being confirmed as Sunderland's new head coach

Michael Beale has agreed a deal running until the summer of 2026 to be the new head coach at Sunderland

Michael Beale has said that is a 'huge honour' to have been appointed Sunderland's new head coach.

Beale was confirmed as Tony Mowbray's successor on Monday afternoon, signing a two-and-a-half year contract. He will work closely with Mike Dodds, who has been promoted to assistant head coach, and existing first-team staff Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini.

Beale paid tribute to that trio for their working over the last week and said that he felt he could add further value to the work being done both at senior level and within the club's academy. The former Ranger boss started work on Monday and will take charge of his first game when Coventry City visit the Stadium of Light this weekend.

“It’s a huge honour to be joining the Sunderland family and I would like to thank Kyril, Kristjaan and the rest of the Executive Team for the faith and responsibility they have placed in me," Beale said.

"The existing coaching team deserve huge credit for the way they navigated the interim period and like all of the staff at the Club, they will continue to be vitally important moving forward alongside the incredible fans that make SAFC such an historic and unique Club. It’s clear there is some excellent work being done at senior and academy level and I’m excited to support those efforts and implement my own ideas, as we build on the strong identity already established within the Club.”