Edouard Michut has issued a heartfelt message of thanks to Sunderland supporters amid uncertainty as to whether the club will trigger the option-to-buy clause at the end of his season-long loan at PSG.

Michut overcame a frustrating spell with injury at the start of his loan to become a fixture in the side through the second half of the season, though he did lose his place in the XI in recent weeks due to the form of Pierre Ekwah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end he made 28 appearances across all competitions and has told supporters that he will 'never forget' the season. The message does cast some doubt as to whether he will be returning next season.

"Hi Sunderland fans, thanks for all the great times and great hospitality," Michut wrote on social media.

"Disappointed we didn't end up at Wembley. I will never forget this season. Thanks to all of you."

Sunderland agreed a fee with PSG to make the deal permanent, reported to be in the region of 2.5 million Euros, rising to 5 dependent on certain conditions being met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the final day of the regular season, head coach Tony Mowbray said no decision had yet been taken and that it would be up to both the club and the player to decide whether to press ahead with the deal.

"Edouard is a young footballer who has shown what a talent he is and what an exceptionally good footballer he is," Mowbray said.

"He's a young guy who's been thrust into a different country, a different squad, and the positive for him has been that we've had some French-speaking lads around him.

"As I sat here, we ultimately haven't made the decision. We want to get the season finished and see how it goes, and then it's a two-way conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Edouard has to decide whether he's enjoyed it enough, whether he's had enough game time and whether the way we play suits him.

“We have to decide whether the cost is appropriate for what we will have to try and add to the team and what we have to strengthen in all areas of the pitch.”