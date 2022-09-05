Middlesbrough boss sends message to Sunderland's Tony Mowbray
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has labelled Tony Mowbray a “great guy” ahead of Monday’s Tees-Wear rivalry clash.
Mowbray was been confirmed as Sunderland’s new boss on a two-year contract last week and oversaw the Black Cats’ win over Rotherham United in the Championship hours later.
The Saltburn-born ex-Blackburn Rovers manager also played for and managed Middlesbrough with the Teessiders and Wearsiders set to go head to head on Monday night in the second tier on Sky.
"Obviously it's been quite an interesting week, I should imagine, for the most hardened of Sunderland supporters,” Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said pre-match. Obviously, our local guy going [Tony Mowbray] in there - I'm not sure I'd be able to do that, but our local guy going in there will add a little bit of spice to it.
"Tony is a great football man and a great guy. They're going well and they've got that bounce of promotion and winning at Wembley and carrying it through.
"Every game they've been competitive in so no doubt, I know they don't look at this as a derby but I think it's going to be a tasty affair on Monday night. Full house I should imagine, great atmosphere to be involved in.
"One that - all games I look forward to - but there's those ones through the season that really take it to the next level. Certainly both sets of supporters will take it to the next level, both sets of players will be looking for that win that both teams are after."