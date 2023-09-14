Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland's match against Leicester City in the Championship next month has been selected for television broadcast.

The clash will be shown live on Sky Sports as the Foxes host the Black Cats at King Power Stadium on Tuesday, October 24.

The kick-off time for Leicester City vs Sunderland has been changed to 8pm with all supporters advised that all fixtures are subject to change.

