Midweek Sunderland clash selected for television broadcast with kick-off time changed

Sunderland's clash against Leicester next month has been selected for television broadcast.

By James Copley
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Sunderland's match against Leicester City in the Championship next month has been selected for television broadcast.

The clash will be shown live on Sky Sports as the Foxes host the Black Cats at King Power Stadium on Tuesday, October 24.

The kick-off time for Leicester City vs Sunderland has been changed to 8pm with all supporters advised that all fixtures are subject to change.

Sunderland are back in action after the international break against Queen's Park Rangers this Saturday at Loftus Road in the Championship with Tony Mowbray's men eyeing back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

