Mike Dodds makes Nazariy Rusyn admission as he outlines his key Sunderland challenge

Mike Dodds admits that the language barrier remains a challenge as Sunderland look to integrate Nazariy Rusyn into their starting XI but praised the forward's work rate as he looks to make an impact on the push for a play-off spot.

Rusyn played in more of a wide role in the first half as Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City, before playing more centrally as Dodds reverted to a back four. The interim head coach says he is comfortable playing Rusyn anywhere across the front line, and that the 25-year-old himself is happy in a number of different roles.

Dodds admitted his initial experiment didn't pay off and while that it is still difficult to get Rusyn at his most effective as he continues to learn a new language.

"It's a good question, I think he can play in all three positions," Dodds said, asked where he saw Rusyn operating for the rest of the campaign.

"What Naz does give you, he's a really honest player. You know he's going to give you 100%. This is not an excuse because I would never make excuses, there is, not an issue, but his English is limited. So in terms of being really clear with what you want, that's a speed bump for us. But he trains properly, he wants to get better. I think he can play in all three areas. Naz doesn't really have any preference. He seems himself as a front half of the pitch player. I can see him playing all three positions.

"We decided to do something today and unfortunately we didn't get him in the areas of the pitch we wanted to get him in."

Dodds admitted he had work to do to improve Sunderland's output in the final third, but said that work well beyond the squad's centre forwards. Though the Black Cats dominated the second half against Swansea, they forced goalkeeper Carl Rushworth into few saves outside of set piece situations.

"Of course, but it's not just the strikers," he said.