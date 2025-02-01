Mike Dodds nears Sunderland exit after emerging as frontrunner for League One managerial role
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mike Dodds is set to depart his coaching role at Sunderland to take up the vacant head coach role at Wycombe Wanderers, The Echo understands.
Wycombe have been searching for a new head coach since the departure of Matt Bloomfield, who left to join Luton Town in mid January. Dodds has emerged as the frontrunner for the role, and his departure is now seen as likely. Dodds has had a crucial role in Sunderland’s first-team coaching structure in recent years, but has made clear his desire to take on a managerial role at some stage. Dodds had three spells as interim boss during his time on Wearside.
Wycombe currently sit second in League One, with a four-point cushion to third. They have a strong chance of winning promotion to the Championship next season and have major ambitions under their new ownership.
Sunderland moved to strengthen their coaching staff earlier this season, appointing Pedro Ribeiro as assistant head coach alongside Dodds. Mike Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini complete the current first-team coaching group, which may need to be bolstered if Dodds does depart as is now expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.