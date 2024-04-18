Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says Sunderland are in a strong position to resist interest in their best youngsters this summer, and added that he hasn’t seen any signs behind the scenes that players are keen to move on.

Sunderland’s play-off push has fizzled out disappointingly in the second half of the campaign, with the Black Cats sitting firmly in midtable ahead of the final three fixtures. Jack Clarke is expected to draw top-tier bids this summer, with Sunderland open to a sale at the right price given that the winger will be entering the final two years of his current contract.

Sunderland will likely field interest in many of their other players, with the likes of Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham heavily scouted as a result of their regularly impressive performances. Dodds says that anyone bidding for Sunderland players will have to pay ‘a premium’ given the club’s contractual management over the last few seasons, and added that he doesn’t believe the indifferent form since the turn of the year has left those in the dressing room questioning their futures.

"It's got to be right for the football club and all those players are under contract, I don't know the exact ins and outs because my focus is on the grass, but my understanding is that they have lengthy contracts and so the club are in a strong position,” Dodds said.

“So it's really clear that if anyone wants to come and take a Sunderland player then they're going to have to pay the premium because whoever it is, you're talking about a young player who has already done well but still has the potential to develop further. You're also talking about a player with time on their contract so when you put those three things together, it's clear that you would have to pay a premium.

“That's the first point I'd make. Obviously in terms of the summer, we're going to have to look at the squad because there are areas we need to be better with when you compare this season to last, you can't hide away from that fact,” he added.

