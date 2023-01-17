Almond remains under observation as specialists make a decision on whether to operate following a bleed on the brain.

The 20-year-old was rushed to hospital with a suspected concussion while playing for Darlington in an FA Trophy match at Southend, before being transferred to a specialist hospital in London. Darlington later confirmed Almond had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United player Isacc Hayden – who is currently out on loan with Norwich City in the Championship – has already donated £1,000 of his own money in a classy gesture, with current Sunderland player Ellis Taylor also donating £300 to help the Almond family.

The former Sunderland youngster was involved in a serious road traffic collision back in June as a rear passenger in a car in Manchester. The defender was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but thankfully pulled through to make a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almond returned to the pitch for the first time since the crash late last year. The ex-Blyth Spartans loanee returned for Shildon AFC in the Northern Premier League Division One East before moving on to Darlington.

Almond is a product of Sunderland's academy system and joined the club when he was just 11, cementing himself as a regular starter in the club’s youth teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Sunderland player Patrick Almond in action during the Papa John's Trophy between Sunderland and Manchester United U21 at Stadium of Light on October 13, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The defender was in and around Sunderland’s first team for the Papa John’s Trophy and was an unused first-team substitute for the games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad