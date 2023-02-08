Newcastle United target Chris Rigg in squad for Fulham

Rigg is in the squad for the replay against Fulham, and head coach Tony Mowbray has made clear he has no concerns using him if required.

"I've no fear putting Chris Rigg on the pitch," Mowbray said.

Sunderland host Fulham in the FA Cup.

"I'm watching him in training today and to be honest you wish you could put that fire in his belly into some other players.

"He gets wellied right into everyone, he doesn't look at reputation. He gets stuck in, wins tackles. Why wouldn't you put him on the pitch?

"He's got qualities that I really like and I know the fans of this club will really like. But he's still a spindly boy at this point and we do have to be careful with him. I've no fears of putting him on the pitch, he's not going to be scared or overawed. He's going to tackle the nearest opponent to him and drive with the ball, pick a pass, keep running... that's what he does.

"I'm very aware still of how delicate it is with his age. He'll get dropped in and dropped out and we'll explain to him why when it's the latter. He's not a first-team player at Sunderland yet, at 15, and there are a lot of other young players who need game time and need to play.

"But I see qualities in Chris that can help our team at any given time and so I've no worries about putting him on the pitch."

Championship rivals sack manager

Huddersfield Town have announced the departure of Mark Fotheringham as manager.

The 39-year-old only took charge of the Terriers in September following Danny Schofield’s short-reign as manager. However, the club, who currently sit in 22nd place in the division, are now on the hunt for their third manager of the season.