Michael Beale was appointed as Tony Mowbray's successor in December but has left the club after back-to-back defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Beale did not take training at the Academy of Light today. The former Rangers boss was handed a two-and-a-half year contract but in the end took charge of just 12 fixtures, including the 3-0 FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

His final record reads at 4 wins, two draws and seven defeats. Mike Dodds, who oversaw three games following Tony Mowbray's departure, is expected to return to the post of interim head coach. He will likely stay in that role until the summer, giving the club time to plot their long-term direction.

But who will take over from Beale at the Academy of Light? Here, we take a look at the early candidates:

1 . Mike Dodds Mike Dodds will take interim control of Sunderland and could well get the job until the end of the season.

2 . Roy Keane The ex-Sunderland boss has stated that he would return to management for the right job. Keane and the Black Cats flirted with each other before Alex Neil was handed the job in League One. His return could be a possibility with Sunderland now a more attractive proposition.

3 . Sam Allardyce The former Sunderland manager stated that he wouldn't be tempted to return to the Stadium of Light while the club were in League One but the Black Cats are now in the Championship. Allardyce was last at Leeds United last season as they suffered relegation from the Premier League.