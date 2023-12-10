Next Sunderland manager: Mike Dodds gives Leeds United hint as next steps explained
Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds expects to take charge of Leeds United clash
Mike Dodds has said that he expects to be in charge for Leeds United's visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Dodds won his first game as interim head coach against West Brom on Saturday lunchtime, with the club currently interviewing potential candidates to succeed Tony Mowbray.
No decision is thought to be imminent, with The Echo's understanding being that no decision is likely until after the Leeds United game.
Dodds said after the West Brom game that he had not heard anything otherwise: "As far as I’m aware I’m in charge on Tuesday, nobody has told me otherwise," he said.
"I will stick to my plan until someone else tells me otherwise."
Dodds has swerved any talk of whether he wants to be a contender for the position, but he is known to have a lot of admirers behind the scenes at the club. Asked if he was enjoying leading the side, he said: "I have to be careful what I say here! I am enjoying it. The only difference for me is this [press conference]. I mean that respectfully to whoever has worked at the football club previously.
"The only real difference is sitting here and being on the touchline a lot more. But I always enjoy working with this group and coming up with a plan to hurt the opposition and I enjoy being on the grass working to improve the players. It's a hobby and I'm really fortunate to get paid at the same time."