Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year.
The Black Cats have won twice in their last 11 league games and have slipped down the table significantly in the New Year and will finish in mid-table. But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look courtesy of nokywc:
1. Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce, formerly of Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton, is priced at 25/1 to take over from Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. Photo: Stu Forster
2. Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon, who currently manages Omonoia FC in Cyrpus, has been given odds of 33/1 to replace Michael Beale at Sunderland this summer. Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Alex Rae
Alex Rae has been given odds 66/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Niall Quinn
Niall Quinn has been given odds 100/1 to be named Sunderland's next head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year. Photo: Robert Cianflone