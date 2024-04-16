Sunderland confirmed that Mike Dodds had been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season after Michael Beale left his post after just 63 days and 12 games at the helm earlier this year.

The Black Cats have won twice in their last 11 league games and have slipped down the table significantly in the New Year and will finish in mid-table. But who are the bookies saying could take the job after Dodds’ stint? Here, we take a look courtesy of nokywc: