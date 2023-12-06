Next Sunderland manager odds: How Will Still and Julien Sablé are priced by bookies
Names have already been flying around the fanbase following Tony Mowbray’s departure.
After a run of games which saw Sunderland only pick up one win since the start of November, the football club announced the departure of Tony Mowbray from the Stadium of Light on the evening of Monday, December 4.
Mowbray, who was well loved by fans on Wearside, was in charge for 16 months but eyes at the club are now looking to the future.
These are the bookies’ favourites for the next Sunderland manager.