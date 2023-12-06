News you can trust since 1849
The former Arsenal man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

Next Sunderland manager odds: How Will Still and Julien Sablé are priced by bookies

Names have already been flying around the fanbase following Tony Mowbray’s departure.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:22 GMT

After a run of games which saw Sunderland only pick up one win since the start of November, the football club announced the departure of Tony Mowbray from the Stadium of Light on the evening of Monday, December 4.

Mowbray, who was well loved by fans on Wearside, was in charge for 16 months but eyes at the club are now looking to the future.

These are the bookies’ favourites for the next Sunderland manager.

The former Southampton man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

1. Nathan Jones

The former Southampton man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: Warren Little

The former Millwall man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

2. Gary Rowett

The former Millwall man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: Steve Bardens

The former Leeds man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking

3. Jesse Marsch

The former Leeds man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking Photo: Clive Mason

The former Lille man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking.

4. Jocelyn Gourvennec

The former Lille man has been given odds of 33/1 by the bookies to take the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's sacking. Photo: LOIC VENANCE

