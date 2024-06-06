Sunderland are on the hunt for a permanent successor to Michael Beale, who saw his disastrous tenure ended in the new year, leaving Mike Dodds to take interim charge until the end of the season. After finishing 16th in the Championship, 10 places worse off than the previous campaign, the Black Cats have begun their search for a new head coach.

Ex-Reims manager Will Still is believed to have engaged in advanced talks with the club before U-turning when news of Lens’ interest in the former Preston North End man broke. Since then, decision-makers at the Stadium of Light have pivoted with reports linking the club to Dutch coach Jansen.

Jansen was head coach of AZ between 2020 and 2024. The 51-year-old also played youth football with Ajax before his career was cut short due to a knee injury. Jansen has previously worked with Jong PSV for two seasons between 2015-2017.

But what are bookmakers Sky Bet saying about Jansen and Still’s chances alongside other candidates? Here, we take a look:

Slaven Bilic The former West Ham and West Brom man has been given odds of 33/1 to become Sunderland's next permanent head coach by Sky Bet.

Paul Ince The former Reading and Manchester United man has been given odds of 33/1 to become Sunderland's next permanent head coach by Sky Bet.

Paul Cook The former Wigan Athletic man has been given odds of 33/1 to become Sunderland's next permanent head coach by Sky Bet.