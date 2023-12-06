Simon Jordan has picked who he thinks should take Sunderland forward in the Championship.

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has picked Frank Lampard to replace Tony Mowbray as head coach at Sunderland.

Mowbray was dismissed on Sunday evening with the Black Cats sitting in ninth position in the Championship and three points off the play-offs spots

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Everton last campaign though did manage to keep The Toffees in the Premier League the season before.

The former England man has also enjoyed a stint at Derby County but failed to get a talented team promoted from the Championship before being offered the Chelsea job.

The Blues legend managed at Stamford Bridge between 2019 and 2021 but was sacked after a poor run of results. His replacement, Thomas Tuchel, would win the Champions League during the season Lampard was fired.

Lampard returned to Chelsea in an interim role last season but has been out of work since leaving his post last summer.

Speaking after Mowbray’s departure, he said: “If you talk about football people who want to get back on the ladder then Frank Lampard.

“If you talk about football people with so much motivation, and Souness was saying that we are so lucky that he has so much money that he wants to do it, there are lots of people with money who will flog themselves to the next level.