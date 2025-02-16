When do the current contracts of Sunderland players come to an end?

Sunderland will kick off a hectic end to February when they visit fellow Championship promotion contenders Leeds United on Monday night.

The relatively short trip to Elland Road will offer Regis Le Bris and his side an opportunity to hand a significant boost to their hopes of ending the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from English football’s elite and deliver a blow to one of their main promotion rivals. Hot on the heels of Monday’s game is a home game against a Hull City side that are sat just above the relegation zone following their 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

A month that has already brought two wins and a draw for Sunderland is then rounded off with what will be a challenging trip to Sheffield Wednesday, who are trying to muscle their way into the play-off places during the final quarter of the season. Le Bris and his squad are fully focused on the push for the Premier League - but the Stadium of Light hierarchy will have one eye on some major decisions that lie in wait in the not-too-distant future.

Loan signings Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Enzo Le Fee will all see their temporary deals come to an end when the campaign comes to a close - although a permanent agreement is believed to be in place for the latter if the Black Cats are successful in their attempts to secure a place in next season’s Premier League.

There are also a number of players due to return from loan spells elsewhere this summer that will also hit key points in their current Black Cats deals at the end of the campaign.

However, this summer will also see several key members of Le Bris’ ranks enter into the final 12 months of their contracts at the Stadium of Light. They include defensive duo Dennis Cirkin and Luke O’Nien, winger Patrick Roberts, captain Dan Neil and youngster Tom Watson, who found his future back amongst the headlines on Sunday after he was the subject of an offer from Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion during the January transfer window.

With some big decisions on the horizon, The Echo takes a look at the current contract status of players across the Black Cats first-team ranks.

Summer 2025: Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Jewison Bennette, Tom Watson, Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027: Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Summer 2028: Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*

* Currently out on loan

