The Sunderland favourite has offered his thoughts on the Black Cats’ ongoing promotion bid

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid has hailed the Black Cats for their late efforts in seeing off Coventry City during last week’s Championship play-off semi-final, and has suggested that the club are “more than worthy” of a place in the Premier League next term.

The popular ex-manager was in attendance at the Stadium of Light to witness Dan Ballard’s last minute header against the Sky Blues - a goal that has set up a final showdown with Sheffield United this coming weekend.

And Reid, who suffered Wembley heartache when his Sunderland side were beaten on penalties by Charlton Athletic in 1998, is of the opinion that the Black Cats are “due” a return to the top flight after an eight-year stint in the EFL.

What did Peter Reid say about Sunderland’s play-off push and promotion hopes?

Reflecting on last week’s drama, Reid said: “It was tense for sure and even though I had every intention of trying to relax it all got a bit too much for all of us watching on. I had spent the day in Durham at Ramside Hall and tried not to get too emotionally involved, but the enormity of the game was there for all to see and all of us had endless emotions running through us when that last minute winner went in the net - a moment we will never forget.

“Even as I drove through Durham to the Ramside the signs were out on the roads everywhere in the city, wishing the lads the very best. The players were brilliant, by the way – the effort they put into those two games against Coventry City was different class, and across the season to seal the play-off spot early. Regis Le Bris and his backroom team deserve huge credit for having the lads fighting to the very last. The noise from the fans particularly in the extra time period was nothing short of incredible. You could visibly see the players being lifted by those amazing Black Cat fans.

“Those Sunderland supporters are more than worthy of their place in the Premier League. I loved meeting them at the game and they always make my return to the Stadium of Light so very special. We have built a unique bond that just seems to strengthen as the years pass. It was great to live it all with them on Tuesday. It’s hard to express the enormity of my gratitude to them.

“Those around with me in 1998 will know that absolutely anything can happen in finals at Wembley. We faced heartbreak against Charlton that day in the play-off final - 120 minutes and then the killer penalty shootout. So we all know that it’s very much a lottery. Anything can happen and we just hope that this time our lads will get that touch of good fortune. We are due it to be fair.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Reid being unveiled as Sunderland manager, and on June 13th, he will return to the city’s Roker Hotel to headline a tribute event commemorating the milestone. Standard tickets are priced at £25, with a limited number of meet and greet packages also available here. Alternatively, those looking to attend can call 07990 588 424.