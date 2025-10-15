Phil Bardsley reflects on his Sunderland journey – from Roy Keane’s call to Gus Poyet’s belief and his verdict on Kevin Ball

Former Sunderland defender Phil Bardsley says his time on Wearside remains the most meaningful period of his career – both professionally and personally.

The ex-Manchester United full-back joined the Black Cats in 2008 under Roy Keane and went on to make more than 200 appearances for the club across six years, becoming a key figure during one of Sunderland’s most stable spells in the Premier League era.

“It’s been almost 20 years since I signed for the club,” he reflects. “Coming from a working-class background in Salford, I think it just connected with Sunderland and the people there. I’ve always believed in hard work first and foremost – your quality comes out after that. That’s what the fans respected, and that’s what I tried to give every time I pulled on the shirt.”

Bardsley had spent his early career trying to break through at Old Trafford, with loan spells at Rangers, Villa and others, before Keane offered him a route to regular football. “At the time I wasn’t playing regularly at United,” he recalls. “When Roy called, I was out training. I’d spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson about things going stale, and I just felt I needed a fresh start. I knew Roy could get the best out of me – he was someone I wanted to work with.”

That phone call proved decisive. Within weeks of arriving, Bardsley says he knew he had found the right environment to rebuild his career. “From the first day I walked into the Academy of Light, I felt this was where I wanted to be. The facilities were fantastic, but it was more than that – the atmosphere, the people, the togetherness. I loved it straight away.”

His no-nonsense approach quickly made him a fan favourite. Sunderland supporters identified with his attitude, particularly in the heat of the Tyne–Wear derbies, where Bardsley often thrived. “The derbies were incredible,” he says. “You could feel the energy the second the bus pulled up. It was hostile, it was intense – and that’s exactly how we wanted it. The 3–0 at St James’ Park, celebrating with Fabio (Borini) and Marcos (Alonso), that’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

There were also memorable goals. A stunning FA Cup strike at Goodison Park was followed by a winner against Manchester City – a goal that arrived after a difficult spell on the sidelines. “That City goal was special,” he smiles. “I’d been through a tough time, was out of the team for a while, but to come back and score that goal – there’s no better feeling.”

Behind the scenes, he admits life at Sunderland wasn’t always easy. But the culture at the club, and the people within it, helped him through those periods. “It was a tough period,” he admits. “But people like Kevin Ball were massive for me. The support I had from everyone in the building – that’s what Sunderland is about. Togetherness. Everyone pulling in the same direction.”

That support network grew stronger under Gus Poyet, who handed Bardsley a fresh start after a difficult few months. “He gave me a clean slate,” he says. “He just put his arm around me and believed in me. I’ll always be grateful for that because it got me back playing for Sunderland.”

More than a decade on, Bardsley still speaks about Sunderland with affection. For him, it wasn’t just another club – it was the place that shaped him. “It was a wonderful place to play football,” he says. “The fan base, the expectations, the people – everything about it was special. I’d say it was the most successful time of my career. Sunderland will always feel like home.”

