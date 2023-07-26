Former Sunderland manager and current Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was not happy with rumoured Black Cats target Nathan Bishop earlier this week.

The goalkeeper is rumoured to be close to joining Sunderland with the Black Cats in need of cover and competition for Anothony Patterson after the exits of Alex Bass and Jacob Carney.

However, the 23-year-old played for Manchester United against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night and was responsible for an injury to striker Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung in the 12th minute of United's 3-1 defeat after a coming together with Bishop.

The striker required oxygen before he was substituted after a lengthy stoppage and Bishop was yellow-carded with calls for a red.

"It’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I’m disappointed with that," Parkinson said. "It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s still a dangerous challenge.

"So if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch. It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously, Paul Mullin is our talisman.

"I’ve only just got the news in the second half (that he has punctured his lung). One of the physios went with him. We’ll find out later.

"I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you. It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all.

"I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy."

Travis Binnion, United's under-21 manager, was in charge of the team for the night and conceded he could have been sent off.

"Obviously, there’s a challenge in the first half when Mullin gets injured, we hope he’s alright. I know Bish has reached out to him already and the referee could have sent him off for that.