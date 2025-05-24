Sunderland fans have been taking over London ahead of the Championship play-off final.

Sunderland will be backed by more than 35,000 inside Wembley on Saturday - and fans took over Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on Friday evening in their thousands. Ahead of the game, Régis Le Bris has told his Sunderland players to seize the moment and deliver on their pre-season ambition of winning promotion.

Le Bris revealed in his pre-match press conference that he had asked the players their ambition for the campaign ahead in his first meeting when them at the Academy of Light. Le Bris says the resounding answer was to return to the Premier League, despite having finished 16th in the previous campaign.

The Sunderland head coach said he had seen the potential within the group in his analysis before taking the job, and that key would be helping them to find consistency. "The final will be different but at the same time we are exactly where we wanted to be," Le Bris said.

"I asked them in this very room in my first meeting, what is the purpose of the season? And they told me they wanted to get promoted. Here we are. We'll have this opportunity.”

1 . Sunderland fans at Trafalgar Square in London Sunderland fans at Trafalgar Square in London | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

