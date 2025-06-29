There are some major decisions facing Sunderland during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland’s efforts to boost their squad during the transfer window are intensifying as the Black Cats move closer to securing a club record deal for the second time this summer.

Just under a month has passed since a £20m deal for loan signing Enzo Le Fee was completed after the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United triggered a permanent clause in the initial agreement with Serie A club Roma. However, the French midfielder now appears set to lose his tag as the club’s record signing after Sunderland agreed a fee believed to be worth around £30m for Strasbourg and Senegal star Habib Diarra.

The 21-year-old is reportedly set to undergo a medical before officially completing his move to Wearside in what would be a major coup for the Black Cats after a number of big-name clubs have been linked with Diarra in recent months.

The former France Under-21 international is far from the only player to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light over the last fortnight after the Black Cats have reportedly made moves for the likes of Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, Lorient forward Sambou Soumano and Atletico Madrid full-back Reinildo Mandava.

New arrivals are anticipated before the Black Cats face West Ham United in their first Premier League fixture since 2017 - but there could be a number of departures as Regis Le Bris’ squad is prepared for the challenges that lie in wait in the top flight. So which players could leave the club over the coming weeks and who is likely to remain on Wearside and face the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the top flight this season?

Which players could leave Sunderland during the summer transfer window?

Nectarios Triantis has completed a move to Hibs. | Getty Images

Nectarios Triantis

Of all of the players that were allowed to leave Sunderland on loan last season, Triantis arguably enjoyed the most success as he made a big impact during a second temporary stint with Scottish club Hibs. The Australian midfielder helped the Easter Road club secure third place in the Premiership table and that means they will return to European competition during the new season. Hibs are believed to be keen on a permanent deal for Triantis but could face competition from elsewhere.

Milan Aleksic

The Serbian Under-21 international has made just nine senior appearances since joining Sunderland from Radnicki 1923 in August last year. There have been some reports suggesting Partizan Belgrade are keen on making a move for the midfielder over the coming weeks and a decent offer would leave the Stadium of Light hierarchy with a decision to make.

Joe Anderson

A departure seems all but inevitable this summer after Anderson has made just six senior appearances for the Black Cats since he joined in January 2023. Just two of those appearances came last season and the former Everton man seems highly unlikely to see his involvement increased following promotion into the Premier League.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian striker showed some glimpses of why Sunderland were so keen on bring him to Wearside during the summer of 2023 - but limited game-time meant Rusyn was allowed to leave on loan last season as he spent time with Croatian side Hadjuk Split. The striker will return to Wearside this summer and another loan move or a permanent switch away from Sunderland could be on the agenda.

Timothee Pembele

Sunderland’s signing of the Paris Saint-Germain defender provoked some excitement during the summer of 2023 - but Pembele spent last season back on loan in France with Le Havre. After making just eight senior appearances for Sunderland, it would be something of a surprise if he was to remain at the club during the upcoming season.

Jay Matete

The midfielder has spent the majority time with the Black Cats out on loan with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle. A permanent move could be on the agenda if there is interest this summer.

Adil Aouchiche

There is a decision to make over the future of the former France youth international after he spent time out on loan at Championship club Portsmouth during the second half of last season. After scoring one goal and providing one assist for Pompey, Aouchiche will return to Wearside for pre-season before a decision is taken.

Nathan Bishop

Another player that has spent time out on loan last season as the former Manchester United goalkeeper had mixed fortunes during loan spells with Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United. With Anthony Patterson established as number one stopper, Simon Moore providing able backup and reports of another keeper being targeted, Bishop seems likely to leave the Stadium of Light.

Which players are likely to remain at Sunderland this summer?

Dennis Cirkin of Sunderland | Getty Images

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin has established himself as one of the best full-backs outside of the Premier League and will relish the opportunity to test himself against top flight wingers. The former Tottenham Hotspur academy product is also on England’s radar after landing an Under-21 call-up last season and despite being linked with a return to the North London club, it seems likely he will remain on Wearside and Sunderland will try to tie down the full-back on a new contract.

Dan Neil

The Black Cats captain is viewed as an integral figure by Regis Le Bris. There has been speculation suggesting the midfielder is attracting interest from the likes of Everton and Roma - but Neil remains a highly valued figure at the Stadium of Light and will hope to lead his boyhood club into their first Premier League season in eight years.

Trai Hume

Hume’s performances since moving to Wearside mean it could be argued Sunderland possessed the best pair of full-backs outside of the Premier League in the Northern Ireland international and Cirkin. In an ideal world, the Black Cats would retain the services of both players and allow them to continue to flourish over the coming years.

Dan Ballard

Ballard has been one of many shrewd additions to the Sunderland squad in recent seasons - although his progress during last season was slightly hampered by injuries. After failing to make a top flight appearance during his time at Arsenal, Ballard will be one of several players hoping to prove they can impress at Premier League level next season.

Chris Rigg

Speculation over Rigg’s future at Sunderland pre-dates his senior debut after his unquestionable promise provoked talk of interest from a number of clubs. The England Under-19 international has been linked with a number of clubs across the Premier League and beyond - but he remains highly-valued within the Black Cats setup and will hope to show he is capable of competing at the highest level in red and white during the new season.