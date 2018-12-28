Portsmouth set to bolster promotion hopes and pip Sunderland to striker signing - reports

Portsmouth are set to seal a deal for rumoured Sunderland target Jayden Stockley, according to reports.

Devon Live claim that table-topping Pompey are set to beat a host of League One sides - including the Black Cats - to the signing of the highly-coveted Exeter City striker.

Stockley has netted 15 times already this season and is believed to be set for a move once the winter window opens.

The 25-year-old, who previously played for Portsmouth, looks set to rejoin the club with local reports claiming they are the 'front-runners' for his signature.

Those reports also claim that MK Dons and Peterborough were eyeing the striker, who is thought to have a release clause of around £750,000.

But it's Pompey who look set to seal a deal, having reportedly triggered that release clause.