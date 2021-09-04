In total, Sunderland signed nine new players over the summer, including the additions of German pair Leon Dajaku and Thorben Hoffmann.

Some of the Black Cats’ league rivals were also busy as they looked to bolster their squads.

Here’s some of the latest gossip from around the third tier.

Portsmouth’s budget was stretched

Portsmouth made 14 senior signings over the summer and, like Sunderland, have aspirations to win promotion from League One.

Pompey’s chief executive Andy Cullen has admitted the club’s summer budget was stretched as they try to compete with League One favourites such as Sunderland, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

"There are a lot of clubs aligned with Portsmouth around the top six/top eight mark,” Cullen told our sister title The Portsmouth News.

"There’s more of a concentration this season which makes the division very competitive.

"But I know the type of budget Portsmouth have compared to previous years, and what other clubs have this year.

"It’s going to be right up there, and with that budget you’d expect to be challenging and competing around the top six."

Grigg had multiple offers

Will Grigg says he had several offers before deciding to join Rotherham on loan.

The 30-year-old striker left Sunderland on deadline day and hopes to win promotion from League One with the Millers.

"There was a possibility of a move to Doncaster throughout the window," said Grigg. "It was no secret I was going to be leaving Sunderland.

"Lots of teams were interested. Ultimately I made a decision and that was Rotherham. As soon as I found out about the Rotherham interest, it was something I wanted to pursue.

Tranmere boss pleased with Hawkes deal

Finally, Tranmere boss Micky Mellon feels Josh Hawkes will gain valuable first-team experience in League Two following his loan move from Sunderland.

“The only area of the squad where I felt we were still light was on the left side, and we all know that Tranmere fans like a pacy winger,” Mellon told Tranmere’s website.