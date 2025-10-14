Sunderland spent big in the summer as they looked to make the most of their long-awaited return to the Premier League, but they may not be done yet.

January is just around the corner, while another summer transfer window will quickly be upon us as well. One area the Black Cats perhaps didn’t quite get right was the No.9 spot, with Brian Brobbey arriving late in the window, while Marc Guiu’s loan from Chelsea lasted all of three games and 103 minutes.

With that in mind, this feels like the most likely position for Regis Le Bris to target in upcoming windows, so who could Sunderland go after? Here are 20 options aged 25 or younger.

1 . 1. Santiago Castro (Bologna) Castro has registered 12g/10a since arriving in Europe with Bologna in January 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2. Mika Biereth (Monaco) Mika Biereth used to be in the Arsenal and Fulham youth systems. He's scored 14 goals in 28 Monaco appearances since signing in January last year. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 3. Vitor Roque (Palmeiras) Ex-Barca talent Vitor Roque has scored 14 goals for Palmeiras this season. | Getty Images Photo Sales