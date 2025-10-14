Even by the eclectic standards of the Premier League, Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is a rare breed.

In February 2021, the French-Swiss business became the minority shareholder and chairman of the Black Cats, before taking out a majority stake in June 2022 following the club’s promotion to the Championship. Louis-Dreyfus has since led Sunderland back into the Premier League and embarked on a lavish summer spend to try and help them stay there.

But the most unique thing about the multi-billionaire is that he’s achieved all this at just 27 years old, becoming involved in Sunderland at the age of just 23. His achievements have earned popularity among Sunderland supporters, but where does Louis-Dreyfus rank in the pantheon of Premier League owners when it comes to net worth?

Have a look at the ranking below to find out.

1 . 1 Newcastle United – Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners Estimated Net worth: £489 billion.

2 . 2 Manchester United – Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Estimated Net worth: £24.4 billion.

3 . 3 Manchester City – Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake Estimated Net worth: £20 billion.