The Premier League squad rules Sunderland must adhere to next season

There are rules that could play a part in Sunderland's summer transfer window plans as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are already looking forward to taking on the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal after securing their place in next season’s Premier League.

After what has been an overwhelmingly positive and successful first season under Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats moved to within 90 minutes of ending their eight-year absence from the top flight when they saw off Coventry City over two legs of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eyes were on Wembley on Saturday as Le Bris’ men faced Sheffield United in the final and they claimed promotion into the elite of the English game with a dramatic 2-1 win over Chris Wilder’s side. Thoughts have already turned towards the Premier League and the Black Cats recruitment in recent seasons and their ability to develop academy talent means the current Sunderland squad is well placed to meet the criteria when submitting a squad to the governing body.

But what squad rules will Sunderland have to abide by when they begin life back in the elite in August?

When do Premier League clubs have to submit their squad lists?

This runs in line with the summer transfer window, which is due to come to a close at 7pm on Monday, September 1. That kickstarts the first international break of the 2025/26 season - and clubs are expected to have submitted their official squads to the Premier League by the time the domestic action resumes on the weekend of Saturday, September 13.

How many players are in an official Premier League squad?

Squad lists should contain 25 players - although there are scenarios where clubs can use fewer or more players throughout their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the rules clubs must abide by when submitting their 25-man squad?

Yes, of the 25-man squad submitted to the Premier League, only 17 players can be classed as ‘non-homegrown’. A homegrown player is classed as playing for a club registered in England or Wales for at least three seasons and they do not have to be consecutive seasons and there is no limitations on player nationality.

Do academy players have to be registered as part of the 25-man squad?

Sunderland are flying high thanks to the tremendous form of a number of youngsters. | Getty Images

Players under the age of 21 are not included in the 25-man squad - but they are eligible to play in the Premier League. For example, that would mean the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg would not be included in Sunderland’s 25-man Premier League squad but will be available to play league fixtures.

Are there any other squad rules for Sunderland to be aware of?

Yes, one slightly unusual rule is that Premier League clubs have until the end of September to provide a squad photograph along with their 25-man squad list and any Under-21 players that may feature throughout the season.

Your next Sunderland read: Eliezer Mayenda addresses Sunderland transfer question amid 'top European clubs' claim