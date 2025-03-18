A whole host of eye-catching names have left the Stadium of Light over the last three transfer windows - but how at they faring elsewhere?

Sunderland’s sole focus remains on trying to continue their push for promotion into the Premier League between now and the end of the season.

Although the automatic route to the top flight now appears to be increasingly out of reach, Regis Le Bris’ men are sat firmly in the play-off spots and could still end up competing alongside the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal when the new season gets underway.

No matter the outcome of their promotion bid may be, there is sure to be hectic summer in the transfer market lying in wait and several players will see their time on Wearside brought to an end as they follow some big names out of the Stadium Light.

But how are players that have left Sunderland on loan or permanent deals fared at their current clubs?

January 2024

Alex Pritchard - The former Norwich City attacking midfielder joined Birmingham City in a cut-price deal but his time at St Andrews proved to be short as he departed to join Turkish side Sivasspor during the following summer. Pritchard remains with the SuperLig club and has made 20 appearances so far this season.

Jewison Bennette - The Costa Rican winger joined Greek club Aris Saloniki during the transfer window - but made just two appearances before returning to Wearside. Bennette is now with Ukrainian Premier Liga side LNZ Cherkasy after joining them earlier this month.

Eliezer Mayenda - Mayenda joined Hibs on loan for the second half of the season but struggled to make an impression during his time at Easter Road. However, the Spain Under-21 forward has enjoyed better fortunes upon his return to the Stadium of Light after scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances this season.

Jack Diamond - The Black Cats academy product was unable to help Carlisle United avoid relegation from League One during a loan spell with the Cumbrians. After being released by Sunderland during the following summer, Diamond joined League One club Stockport County during the summer and has provided two goals and two assists in 31 appearances this season.

Jay Matete - The midfielder joined Oxford United on loan but made just six appearances as they secured promotion into the Championship. Matete is now out on loan once again and has enjoyed more game-time at Bolton Wanderers by making 38 appearances for the Trotters.

Nectarios Triantis - The young Aussie showed some promising signs during a half-season stint with the Scottish Premiership club and returned for a full-season loan last summer. It would be safe to say Triantis has impressed during his second stint at Easter Road and is currently a key part of the Hibs squad pushing for Europe this season.

Summer 2024

Jack Clarke - Speculation over Clarke’s future at the Stadium of Light dominated the headlines last summer - and his departure was eventually confirmed when he made a reported £15m move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town. However, Clarke has struggled to really make an impression making just eight league starts out of a possible 26.

Bradley Dack - The former Black Cats midfielder joined former club Gillingham when he was released last summer and has made 15 appearances so far this season - but he is yet to provide a goal or an assist.

Ellis Taylor - The Black Cats academy product joined League Two club Harrogate Town when his contract came to an end last summer and has scored three goals and provided two assists in 33 appearances so far this season.

Elliott Embleton - Another academy graduate that moved on as he linked up with Blackpool. Embleton has since moved on to League Two strugglers Carlisle United and provided two assists in 13 appearances as the Cumbrians battle to preserve their EFL status.

Hemir - The Portuguese youngster joined Juventus’ second string and has scored two goals and provided one assists in 26 appearances in Italian football’s third tier.

Alex Bass - The goalkeeper joined Notts County last summer and has enjoyed regular game-time with the League Two club by making 38 appearances across the season.

Pierre Ekwah - The midfielder returned to France on a season-long loan with Saint Ettiene and has found the net on one occasion in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Timothee Pembele - Pembele also made a loan move to the other side of the Channel and has made 14 appearances for Le Havre, returning to their starting line-up for a 4-2 defeat against Lyon at the weekend.

Nathan Bishop - The former Manchester United goalkeeper joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan but struggled to make an impact after suffering an injury and has since moved to Cambridge United. Bishop has kept two clean sheets in nine appearances for the U’s.

January 2025

Aaron Connolly - The Republic of Ireland international’s time on Wearside proved to be short as he joined Millwall. Connolly has scored just one goal in 10 appearances for the Lions.

Abdoullah Ba - The France Under-20 international has made just a solitary substitute appearance since joining Ligue 2 club Dunkerque in January.

Adil Aouchiche - There was a somewhat surprise departure for Auochiche when he joined Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the season. The French attacking midfielder has made eight appearances for Pompey as they battle for survival in the Championship and netted his first goal for the club in a 2-1 home loss against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Nazariy Rusyn - The Ukrainian forward joined Croatian club Hadjuk Split during the January transfer window and is yet to find the net in seven appearances so far.

