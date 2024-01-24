Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday with Michael Beale in need of a good result and performance amid fan backlash surrounding the Wearsiders' recent form.

Beale lost his last game 1-0 to Hull City in the league at home last Friday and is under pressure just seven games into his tenure. Pressure is also building on Sunderland's hierarchy with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements during the January window, which is now 23 days old.

With that in mind, we take a look at the main transfer headlines including Sunderland and their Championship rivals from around the web:

Sunderland attacker Jewison Bennette has been linked with a loan move during the January transfer window. Bennette has not featured much in the first team this season, though latterly he has been sidelined first by a virus and then by a minor ankle knock. The winger has returned to fitness but is facing significant competition for places. (Sunderland Nation)

Sunderland have confirmed that goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze has joined non-league side Consett AFC on a one-month loan deal. Born in London, Chibueze joined the Foxes in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Sunderland last summer. (Sunderland Echo)

Bristol City look set to sign highly-rated Aldershot midfielder Josh Stokes, who has been linked with several clubs, including Sunderland, in recent weeks. The player is rated at around £250k. (Bristol Live)

Manchester United and Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri has seen a loan move to Granada stall over a disagreement over his salary, so PSV Eindhoven are keeping an eye on the situation. Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo was expected to stay at Manchester United should the loan deal for Pellistri proceed. (The Mail)

Burnley winger Darko Churlinov will spend the rest of the season with German side Schalke after joining the club on loan. The 23-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Clarets this season. (Burnley Express)