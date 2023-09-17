Watch more videos on Shots!

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth said he had no complaints with the decision to send Jack Colback off on Saturday afternoon, but insists his striker Sinclair Armstrong is being unfairly treated.

Colback saw red with his side leading 1-0 in the 21st minute, after arriving late to a challenge on Jobe Bellingham.

Sunderland would go on to run out 3-1 winners but Ainsworth insisted his side are showing strong signs of improvement moving into the rest of the campaign.

His frustration was not with the red but with what he felt was the official's harsh decisions against Armstrong.

"No, I've seen the video once and Jack is late," Ainsworth said.

"Being the competitor he is, he's going to pick them up and I picked up one or two in my career. He's honestly competing.

"It was difficult after that because a key part of our midfield.

"Our players gave their all. It was going to be a tough with eleven - but we were in control and after the first five minutes we were the aggressors.

"The red card changes the game, because we lose a player and it opens up their wide areas. It's then hard to combat against a team who've spent good money and got good players in their team. The first goal is very lucky. The second and the third are the ones I'm slightly disappointed with, little things like not tracking a runner or dealing with a cross.

"If anyone wants to say this place [team] isn't improving, I'll have that argument with them all day long.

"I just wish Sinclair [Armstrong] would get a few more decisions because he gets the real rough end of the stick. He's so big and powerful and I think there's pre-conceived ideas about him. People say he fouls a lot but he doesn't, he's just stronger than other people. He's getting fouls called against him and then we're not getting the same decisions at the other end. It's the consistency I'm complaining about.

"We're going to be good. I'll argue with anyone until I'm blue in the face who says we're not getting better - we are."