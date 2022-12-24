Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Rangers warned against Ross Stewart signing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers have been warned against signing Sunderland striker Ross Stewart if they have to pay a £10million fee for the Scotland international. Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes £10million would be too much for Rangers to part with in order to land the 26 year old.

Rangers have been warned against signing Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in January (Picture by FRANK REID)

Robinson told Football Insider: “That’s a lot of money for Rangers. It is a huge amount of money for a player who has done well in League One and the Championship. That is the sort of money they spend on two players.

“I think it would be a big risk because Stewart is untried and untested at that level. Yes, he has played in the Scottish Premiership and yes, he has ability. But, you would want to sign a player who is guaranteed to be a success for that amount of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They could buy two or three tried and tested players for that price. I would not rush to push that one through if I was Rangers.”

Premier League quartet ‘show interest’ in Preston North End starlet

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quartet of Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing one of Preston North End’s brightest young talents, according to the Mirror. Newcastle United have joined Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Preston’s Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile.

The Brazilian-born Argentine teenager is regarded as one of the hottest prospects at Deepdale and recently netted five goals in an FA Youth Cup game against Rotherham United. Aged just 16, Rodriguez-Gentile has plenty of years to make his mark at senior levels and boss Ryan Lowe was keen to praise the teenager, whilst ensuring he kept his feet on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad