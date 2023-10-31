Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham was quick to thank his brother Jobe after winning the Kopa Trophy.

Jobe, 18, moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City over the summer window as brother Jude completed a sensational switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million.

Since his arrival in Spain, the England international has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite and has already scored 13 goals in 13 games for the Spanish giants.

Brother Jobe has also enjoyed a good start to the 2023-24 season and is now a regular in midfield under head coach Tony Mowbray and has also been deployed as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Jobe has played 14 times for Sunderland so far in the Championship, netting two goals and earning another call-up to England's under-19 set-up.

Jude was handed the prestigious Kopa Trophy, a football award presented to the best-performing player worldwide under the age of 21 during a joint ceremony with the Ballon d'Or, which was one by Lionel Messi.

After winning the trophy, Jude was quick to thank his brother Jobe, his family and his former clubs.

"I just want to thank everyone who has played a role in my career to date, from Birmingham City, to Borussia Dortmund and now at Real Madrid," Jude said.