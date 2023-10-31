News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham thanks Sunderland man after winning prestigious award

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham was quick to thank his brother Jobe after winning the Kopa Trophy.

By James Copley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 07:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham was quick to thank his brother Jobe after winning the Kopa Trophy.

Jobe, 18, moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City over the summer window as brother Jude completed a sensational switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since his arrival in Spain, the England international has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite and has already scored 13 goals in 13 games for the Spanish giants.

Brother Jobe has also enjoyed a good start to the 2023-24 season and is now a regular in midfield under head coach Tony Mowbray and has also been deployed as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Most Popular

Jobe has played 14 times for Sunderland so far in the Championship, netting two goals and earning another call-up to England's under-19 set-up.

Jude was handed the prestigious Kopa Trophy, a football award presented to the best-performing player worldwide under the age of 21 during a joint ceremony with the Ballon d'Or, which was one by Lionel Messi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After winning the trophy, Jude was quick to thank his brother Jobe, his family and his former clubs.

"I just want to thank everyone who has played a role in my career to date, from Birmingham City, to Borussia Dortmund and now at Real Madrid," Jude said.

"I want to thank my mum and my dad who are here tonight, my brother back home. Thank you for all the support. It means a lot and there's more to come."

Related topics:Jude BellinghamReal MadridSunderlandHomeBirmingham City