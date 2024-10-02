Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland beat Derby County on Tuesday night but the win came with one big injury frustration

Régis Le Bris expects to be without Ian Poveda for Leeds United's visit to the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Poveda was forced off just ten minutes after his introduction in the latter stages of Sunderland's 2-0 win over Derby County with a muscle problem. He had only returned to the squad on Saturday after a thigh injury. The exact prognosis is not yet known but Le Bris does not not expect him to be involved later this week and he could yet miss some more football after the international break depending on the severity of the issue.

It's a huge frustration for both player and team but Le Bris says it will hand an opportunity to Tommy Watson, who produced another bright cameo after replacing Poveda for the final minutes of the game.

"Yes, I think he will be injured for a couple of weeks - I don't know exactly yet," Le Bris said.

"It will be difficult for him. Tommy did well when he went on the pitch so it is like that, we know that we have a strong team with many talented players and young players as well. It will be an opportunity for Tommy to play and to give his energy and his talent to the team."

One positive for Le Bris on the injury front on Tuesday night was the return of Alan Browne, who staked a claim for a return to the starting XI with an assured performance from the bench following a minor knee problem.